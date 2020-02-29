Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $267,102.00 and approximately $6,438.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.