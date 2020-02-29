Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE:FBM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 545,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $659.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBM. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.