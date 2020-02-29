Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 545,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,645. The firm has a market cap of $659.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

