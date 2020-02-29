Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $290.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.48 million and the lowest is $283.20 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $290.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,561 shares of company stock valued at $779,837. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

