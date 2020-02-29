Freicoin Market Capitalization Achieves $188,385.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $188,385.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,881,575 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

