Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several research firms have commented on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.