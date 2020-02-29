Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Trimmed by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Freshpet worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

