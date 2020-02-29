Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million.

Shares of RESI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,187. The firm has a market cap of $676.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

RESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

