Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $5,411,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,248. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.54%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

