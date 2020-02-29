Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 3,033,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,248. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

