FSBT API Token Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $130,896.00 and $12,795.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.