Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 30th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

