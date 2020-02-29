Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.45 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 150,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

