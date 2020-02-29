FunFair 24 Hour Volume Hits $247,932.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.26 million and $247,932.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, ABCC, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.