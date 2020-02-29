Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.55 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $12.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.64 or 0.87151076 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

