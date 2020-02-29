FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $5,694.00 and approximately $46,418.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

