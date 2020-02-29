Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 422,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 390,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTFT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Future Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.