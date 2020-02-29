Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gain Capital earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Gain Capital’s score:

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCAP opened at $5.90 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.