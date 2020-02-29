Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

