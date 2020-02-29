GAM Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

