GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74,971.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $490,209.00 and approximately $74,971.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

