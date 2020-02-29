GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $396,822.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. GAMB has a total market cap of $396,822.00 and approximately $63,922.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

