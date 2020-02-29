GameCredits (GAME) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $23,512.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24 and Poloniex. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00683567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BitBay, Upbit, Coinrail, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

