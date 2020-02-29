Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,953,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,760. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.