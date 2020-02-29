GAPS Price Down 5.8% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One GAPS token can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $61.32 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.88 or 0.99714047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000959 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00068016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

