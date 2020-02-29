Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Cap of $33,203.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $33,203.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,761,875 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

