Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

GTX stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $515.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

