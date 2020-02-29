Gartner (NYSE:IT) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a daily sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,874. Gartner has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

