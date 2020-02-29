GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Short Interest Update

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.07. GasLog has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 359,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GasLog by 1,397.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.