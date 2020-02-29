GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,898.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00681956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

