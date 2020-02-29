GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get GDS alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GDS by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GDS by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.