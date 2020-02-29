Gems 1-Day Volume Tops $1,713.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a total market cap of $264,362.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,260,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

