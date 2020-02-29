Gene Source Code Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,339.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $17,339.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.02592151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00225574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00135548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

