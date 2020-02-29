Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,899.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $17,899.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

