General Attention Currency Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $778.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00023601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, STEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get General Attention Currency alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Fatbtc, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for General Attention Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for General Attention Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.