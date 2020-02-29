General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 98,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 151,312,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,097,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 82,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

