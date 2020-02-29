General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given News Impact Score of 1.73

News coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,655,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. General Motors has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

