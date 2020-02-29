General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 20,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.