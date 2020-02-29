GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $29,136.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $29,136.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,929,776 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

