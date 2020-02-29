Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 15,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,362. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

