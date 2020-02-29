GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market cap of $534,618.00 and approximately $998.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00679220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000890 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007527 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

