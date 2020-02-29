Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 345,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $87,480.00. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.33 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.