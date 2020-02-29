Gexan Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $52,928.00 and approximately $3,475.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.01013965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040734 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00200921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001936 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00307700 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan's official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

