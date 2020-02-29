Giant (GIC) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Giant has a total market cap of $62,163.00 and approximately $2,656.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including $5.63, $24.71, $31.10 and $10.42.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00341715 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010733 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,112,807 coins and its circulating supply is 7,112,803 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $10.42, $33.89, $24.71, $20.33, $31.10, $13.92, $50.68, $7.59, $5.63, $18.98 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

