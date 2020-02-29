Gifto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.18 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CPDAX, Binance and Cobinhood. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Kryptono, CPDAX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

