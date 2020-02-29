Gifto Price Tops $0.0099 (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Upbit and Bancor Network. Gifto has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Binance, Kyber Network, Allbit, CPDAX, Bithumb, Bibox, Kryptono, BiteBTC, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

