GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $100,702.00 and approximately $2,122.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,588.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.02584615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.62 or 0.03693611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00689463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00780561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00088784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00590449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

