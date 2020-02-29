GINcoin Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $87,632.00 and $1,951.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02587800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00778908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00581382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

