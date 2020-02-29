Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.51%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Glaukos updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $17.49 on Friday, reaching $43.98. 5,813,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,610. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

