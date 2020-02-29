Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,395. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

